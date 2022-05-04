California expanding community college baccalaureate programs

EdSource

Program proponents say the more advanced bachelor’s degree offerings by colleges that typically offer associate degrees are key to training California’s workforce and expanding degrees among the underserved students of California’s community college system.

Michigan Senate OKs new scholarships, boosts college funding

Associated Press

The state Senate’s proposed achievement scholarships to 2022 high school graduates, with a goal of continuing the new program in future years, would include up to $3,000 annually for residents attending in-state community colleges.

Virginia’s community colleges are losing students. Can free tuition bring them back?

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Shanna Keaton, a nursing student at John Tyler Community College, received an email last summer with good news. She qualified for a new program called G3 that would cover all her community college expenses. The money was already credited to her account.

Students discuss attending a two-year technical college vs. four-year university

WJBF

Dharva Bhadt, who will attend Augusta Technical College in Georgia, says choosing to attend a technical school may not be the first option for some, but he decided to explore all of his options with the help of people surrounding him.