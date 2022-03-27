Commentary: Finding a home — a holistic approach for student success

Ventura County Star

Ventura College’s Basic Needs Office provides students with food and essential supplies (diapers, toiletries and more) at no cost. The office also helps students sign up for CalFresh, offers housing referrals — including referrals to homeless shelters — and mental health referrals for counseling, and provides access to campus shower facilities and lockers.

Minnesota House bill would provide free tuition for 2-year colleges

KTOE

Under the proposal, 100% of tuition and fees would be covered for students of families with an adjusted gross income of less than $100,000. Grants would cover half of college costs for families with incomes between $125,000 and $150,000.

Terra State looks to reverse five-year enrollment slide

Fremont News Messenger

Terra State Community College is considering a feasibility study for a comprehensive capital campaign to upgrade some of the Ohio college’s classroom equipment and labs and to explore support for creating endowed faculty positions.

Western Technical College’s Manufacturing Day allows high school students to explore career paths

WKBT

More than 60 students from three different local schools stopped by the Wisconsin college on Friday to explore possible careers and get a tour of its facilities.