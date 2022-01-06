Welding workforce program at Lansing Correctional Facility making an impact

Correctional News

Correctional facilities approaching capacity, residents eager to learn and an industry in need of a labor boost. That is the scenario that led to the inception of a welding program at a correctional facility in Lansing, Kansas, in partnership with Kansas City Kansas Community College.

New Jersey business and industry leaders team up with community colleges

NJ1015.com

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association and New Jersey’s community colleges have launched an initiative designed to help the state’s educational system to build an innovative workforce.

At least three OC community colleges starting semester virtual in Covid surge

Orange County Register

Schools in the Coast Community College District – Coastline College, Golden West College and Orange Coast College – will hold classes remotely for the first two weeks of the semester, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.