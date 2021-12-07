HACC to provide scholarships to Black students pursuing public safety careers

The Burg News

Through a $112,500 grant from banker PNC, HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, will offer full-ride scholarships for low- to moderate-income Black students to attend its police academy or EMT program.

Commentary: Creating accessible bachelor’s options for adults at community colleges

New America blog

In addition to cost considerations, community college baccalaureate programs are accessible for the schedules of working adults. Many programs offer flexible schedules, block scheduling, hybrid degree options, and classes held mostly in the late afternoon and evening, allowing students to continue in their jobs and meet other obligations.

Commentary: The Great Resignation is here. How can community colleges help?

Medium

In September alone, about 4.4 million workers walked away from unfulfilling or low-wage jobs, looking for more promise, purpose and pay. Community colleges are stepping up to offer Americans paths to careers, but the route from college to job isn’t always clear.