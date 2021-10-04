‘Economics should not be a barrier’: Community colleges use federal funds to attract, retain students

Boston Globe

When Iseline Mendoza needed help meeting her housing costs this summer, she turned to what might seem an unlikely place for help: her school, Northern Essex Community College.

Education Dept. plans to overhaul the troubled public service loan forgiveness program

NPR

A troubled student debt relief program for teachers, police officers and other public service workers will soon get the makeover that borrowers have been demanding.

Commentary: Colleges shouldn’t withhold transcripts for unpaid bills

Springfield News-Ledger

There are institutions across the country and in our region committed to changing this longstanding policy as we begin to recognize the impact of withholding transcripts.

Why do people leave college without getting a degree? A new Hope Center survey looks at the reasons

WHYY

Philadelphia is home to more than 200,000 people who started college or postsecondary education, but did not get degrees. Who are they? And what would it take to get them back in school?