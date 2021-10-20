Democrats set to cut free community college, climate program from Biden’s economic plan as they trim price tag

CNBC

Democrats will likely scrap free community college from their sprawling economic plan as they move to cut costs to secure votes for its passage.

Without free community college, can it still be a game-changer for Latino students?

NBC News

President Joe Biden’s proposal, now expected to be scrapped, can be a strong message for students. But making college accessible goes beyond free tuition, some experts say.

Commentary: Rising high school dropout rates & declining community college enrollment are twin Covid crises

T74

Americans think of K-12 and the years afterward as two distinct and separate parts, when they should be viewed as a continuum.

Tennessee weighs $900M in incentives for Ford

Associated Press

The proposal includes $40 million for a technical college in Haywood County.

Leeward Community College program offers pathway to rail jobs

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A three-year-old associate of science degree program at Leeward Community College to train students for jobs at rail contractor Hitachi Rail Honolulu — and other automated technical industries — has so far led to jobs for 10 graduates at Hitachi.

Alvin Community College gives inmates way to earn degree and a second chance

ABC 13

The Texas college gives inmates a way to earn a degree and a second chance.