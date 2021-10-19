Biden tells House Democrats tuition-free community college is out of economic package

CNN

President Joe Biden informed House progressives Tuesday afternoon that the final bill to expand the social safety net is expected to drop tuition-free community college, a major White House priority, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

House Democrats rally to preserve Biden plan’s free community college provision

U.S. News

Concerns are mounting that a long-sought provision in the president’s social safety net package ensuring free community college is slated for removal.

Another Virginia college is one step away from a new name one

WDBJ

Mountain Gateway Community College may be the official name as soon as July 1.

Protesters stage sit-in during Gov. Lamont’s visit to Gateway Community College

WTNH

The group representing teachers and workers at 12 community colleges around Connecticut are concerned they wll lose their jobs due to a controversial consolidation plan.

Queensborough Community College chosen as Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center

QNS

The New York college joins other educational institutions like Brown and Duke Universities to address the historical and contemporary effects of racism, break down racialized practices and promote transformational and sustainable change.

Pennsylvania college and Aon celebrate apprenticeship collaboration

Times Herald

Montgomery County Community College and professional services firm Aon plc are celebrating a new apprenticeship collaboration that will help students get an advanced start on developing their careers while earning their associate degrees.

Reading Area Community College celebrates 50 years

Reading Eagle

Although the Pennsylvania college now holds esteem in the community and its educational role is valued, there was a time when its creation and survival were far from assured.