Selingo explores affordability innovation in higher ed

Click on image for a PDF of the white paper.

Sponsored content

Concerns about college costs have reached fever pitch, as tuition prices continue to spiral ever upward and median family income has flatlined for most Americans.

In survey after survey, today’s teenagers — members of Generation Z — say they worry about how to pay for college. Nearly one in five cite the cost of higher education as the number one societal concern, above such things as climate change, unemployment, and healthcare costs.

A quarter say they are “always stressed” about finances, leading to high levels of housing and food insecurity among today’s college students. And unlike in previous generations, students can’t work their way through college anymore because of high costs.

Higher education strategist Jeff Selingo partnered with Cengage to author a white paper highlighting actions community colleges can take to address affordability issues.