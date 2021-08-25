Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki August 25, 2021 Print Editor’s note: Recent photos from member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges. Email us your submissions. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh (far right), Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (second from right) and Maricopa Community Colleges Interim Chancellor Steven Gonzales (center left) on Tuesday visited GateWay Community College’s healthcare program and chatted with students and industry leaders about ways to expand pathways to nursing and other healthcare careers. (Photo: Maricopa County Community College District) In New York, Rockland Community College President Michael Baston met last week with students and the college’s advising team to help students register for fall classes. (Photo: SUNY Rockland) Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Clark State College on Monday and joined President Jo Alice Blondin (center) in touring its manufacturing center. (Photo: Office of Gov. Mike DeWine) Designated faculty and staff at New York’s Orange County Community College — including President Kristine Young (left) — with “I’m here to help” pins guide students on campus during the first day of fall classes this week. (Photo: SUNY Orange) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped at Grand Rapids Community College on Tuesday to talk about her plan to use federal stimulus money, which includes a proposal to expand the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs. (Photo: GRCC/Steve Jessmore) Days before being sworn in as New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul (center) visited Queensborough Community College to announce a new state workforce development grant to the college. She also toured the college’s 3D Lab with QCC President Christine Mangino (left) and other college staff. (Photo: QCC) “Absolutely incredible feeling to have students back on campus,” writes John Rainone, president of Virginia’s Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, on Twitter. (Photo: John Rainone) Rep. U.S. Rick Larsen (right) and Everett Community College President Daria Willis (center) listen to Herman Calzadillas, dean of the college’s Advanced Manufacturing Training and Education Center, outline aviation workforce needs. Elliott Black, director of U.S. Department of Transportation’s Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program, also attended the tour of the center. (Photo: Rep. Rick Larsen) Final all-college meeting last week at Mineral Area College in Missouri before fall classes kicked off this week. “We heard great updates and got to have some fun! It’s going to be a great semester,” President Joe Gilgour posted on Twitter. (Photo: Joe Gilgour) Maureen Murphy, president of the College of Southern Maryland, welcomes students back to campus this week. (Photo: CSM) WSU Tech President Sheree Utash kicks off the renovation of a downtown building in Wichita, Kansas, that will serve as the college’s new National Institute for Culinary and Hospitality. (Photo: WSU Tech)