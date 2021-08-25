Commentary: Local community colleges are essential for global needs

Los Angeles Times

While Yale faced lawsuits for charging full tuition for online Zoom classes, Coastline Community College was operating as it always has and could accommodate extra students as well.

Agreement creates a new pathway from community colleges to UNC

Goldsboro Daily News

North Carolina Community College System President Thomas Stith and University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans this week announced a new agreement that will increase opportunities for community college students to transfer to teacher education programs within the university system. It is effective this fall.

Covid relief for California community college students depends on the school they attend

EdSource

More than $1.6 billion in emergency Covid relief is available to California community college students, but how much each student receives and when they get it hinges on the college they happen to be enrolled in.

With enrollment down, local community colleges offer incentives

KVCR News

When a single textbook can cost anywhere from $25 to $400, sometimes students have to choose between school and a living expense said San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor Diana Rodriguez.

Alabama community college overhaul improves the odds for unprepared students

Hechinger Report

As students return this fall, the path to a degree should be shorter – and cheaper – for many.

Millions still available in G3 funds for Virginia community college students

CBS 19 News

A recent financial report says there is about $10.9 million still available in the state’s G3 program, which covers community college tuition and fees for qulaifying individuals to train for jobs in growing industries such as early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades.