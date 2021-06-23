Ivy Tech among first community colleges in U.S. to adopt new tuition model

WDRB

Ivy Tech is moving to a new tuition model that charges full-time students a flat fee, instead of charging per credit hour.

Whitmer plans to expand program giving tuition-free community college to essential workers

Fox 47 News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes to expand a program offering tuition-free community college for frontline workers in Michigan.

Patrick Henry Community College sends two new name suggestions to state board

WSLS

The Virginia college is looking to be known as Patriot Hills or Patriot Heights.

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College agrees to name change after new details about namesake revealed

WSLS

The board of the Virginia community college unanimously approved dropping the name in favor of a yet to be determined replacement.

Commentary: It’s time for free community college: Here are 5 reasons why

T74

Making community college tuition-free should be a national priority.

Education leaders suspend online course fees at seven Tennessee community colleges

WBIR

Officials said students will save around $2.6 million as a result of suspending online course fees.

Portland Community College will not require students, staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for fall term

OregonLive

Oregon’s largest community college will not require students or employees to be inoculated against Covid-19 to come back to campus this fall.