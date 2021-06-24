Oregon bill funds ‘benefits navigators’ at public universities, colleges

Oregon Public Broadcasting

The passage of a bill Wednesday will require each of Oregon’s public universities and community colleges to hire a “benefits navigator” to help students access aid programs, such as food and housing assistance.

‘Millions upon millions’ in employer-funded education benefits go unused

Hechinger Report

While U.S. employers often tout benefits that promise to subsidize a college education, most workers can’t tap them. That may be changing.

Commentary: Don’t downplay the role of community colleges in healing a nation

Times Higher Education

At a time of rampant disinformation, these two-year institutions can be the engines of enquiry and purpose that enable the next generation to rebuild our democracy, says Eduardo Padrón, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and president emeritus of Miami Dade College.

To fix inequities, South King County report recommends community colleges stop requiring remedial classes

Seattle Times

Many trends the researchers found mirrored national research: Students were less likely to take college courses, or succeed in them, after taking remedial classes.

Pueblo Community College to add staff raises, won’t increase tuition costs

KRDO

The Colorado college will give their employees 3% raises for the 2021-22 school year. Even with the increase, tuition prices will remain the same.

N.J. students could get 4 years of ‘free college’ under state budget plan

NJ.com

The comprise budget plan rafted by New Jersey lawmakers includes money to expand the state’s free community college program, which already funds two years of tuition and fees at community colleges for low-income students.