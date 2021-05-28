Washington Watch: Senate amendment would approve short-term Pell eligibility

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) have introduced an amendment to pending legislation that would extend Pell Grant eligibility to students in qualifying short-term workforce education programs.

The amendment (see p. 30) to the United States Innovation and Competition Act (S. 1260) is based on the senators’ Jumpstart our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS) Act (S. 864), a top legislative priority for the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). If the legislation is ultimately enacted, it will be a major victory for community colleges and their students who need financial assistance to access shorter-term workforce development programs.

On late Thursday night, Senate leaders attempted to pass a large block of amendments that included the Kaine/Portman amendment before voting on the bill. A group of Republicans objected to moving forward, and the Senate is at this time still at an impasse. Senate leadership hopes to hold the final votes on the bill sometime on Friday. (Editor’s note: CCDaily will update this article if any action is taken.) The sprawling legislation, which is primarily concerned with competition with China, would then go to the House.

A closer look

The amendment is similar in structure to the JOBS Act, but negotiations over its final form added new eligibility and reporting requirements that short-term programs must fulfill to become Pell eligible. Like the JOBS act, the amendment would authorize a job training federal Pell Grant program to extend Pell eligibility to credit and non-credit programs between 150 and 600 clock hours in length. Pell Grant eligibility is currently limited to programs 600 hours or longer. The U.S. Education Department (ED), would have one year from enactment to publish an eligibility application for short-term programs.

Key JOBS Act provisions maintained in the amendment include requirements that a program is listed on the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) eligible trainer provider list and that non-credit programs are articulated into a credit program at the institution.

AACC has prepared a full summary of the amendment focused on its differences with the JOBS Act. Some of the more important differences include: