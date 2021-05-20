Biden is pushing community colleges even as attendance plummets

Quartz

The reasons for the attendance decline are not straightforward, but the background of the students help illustrate some of the reasons, says Martha Parham, vice president of public affairs for the American Association of Community Colleges.

Los Angeles school district partners with Amazon on jobs program for district graduates

NBC Los Angeles

The program will be available to graduates who enroll full-time in community colleges.

Commentary: 3 ways community college presidents can navigate an uncertain future

University Business

Many institutional stakeholders are, understandably, focused on just “making it through.” But colleges with a strategy focused on the future will be in a far better position to thrive than those who are only reacting to today’s challenges, writes E. Ann McGee, president emerita of Seminole State College of Florida.