Biden is pushing community colleges even as attendance plummets
Quartz
The reasons for the attendance decline are not straightforward, but the background of the students help illustrate some of the reasons, says Martha Parham, vice president of public affairs for the American Association of Community Colleges.
Los Angeles school district partners with Amazon on jobs program for district graduates
NBC Los Angeles
The program will be available to graduates who enroll full-time in community colleges.
Commentary: 3 ways community college presidents can navigate an uncertain future
University Business
Many institutional stakeholders are, understandably, focused on just “making it through.” But colleges with a strategy focused on the future will be in a far better position to thrive than those who are only reacting to today’s challenges, writes E. Ann McGee, president emerita of Seminole State College of Florida.