e-Headlines

Biden’s mammoth education agenda would expand the federal role from cradle to college

Washington Post

Should the president’s entire agenda become law, the U.S. educational system could morph from a 13-year guarantee — where children are entitled to free education from kindergarten through 12th grade — to a 17-year promise, where prekindergarten is available starting at age 3 and tuition is free through two years of community college.

Iowa community colleges expected to get funding boost in next year’s state budget

KMAland

Lawmakers in Des Moines are still finalizing the budget for next fiscal year, but it appears community colleges will receive a funding increase.

TCC and OSU-Tulsa College Park program to help more students get bachelor’s degrees

Tulsa World

College Park is a collaboration between Tulsa Community College and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa to offer a four-year public university experience at one location.

House bill would guarantee admission to U of I system for some community college students

Daily Herald

Illinois community college students would have a path to guaranteed admission into the University of Illinois system under legislation passed by the state House this week.