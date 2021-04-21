e-Headlines

Biden’s mammoth education agenda would expand the federal role from cradle to college
Washington Post
Should the president’s entire agenda become law, the U.S. educational system could morph from a 13-year guarantee — where children are entitled to free education from kindergarten through 12th grade — to a 17-year promise, where prekindergarten is available starting at age 3 and tuition is free through two years of community college.
Iowa community colleges expected to get funding boost in next year’s state budget
KMAland
Lawmakers in Des Moines are still finalizing the budget for next fiscal year, but it appears community colleges will receive a funding increase.
TCC and OSU-Tulsa College Park program to help more students get bachelor’s degrees
Tulsa World
College Park is a collaboration between Tulsa Community College and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa to offer a four-year public university experience at one location.
House bill would guarantee admission to U of I system for some community college students
Daily Herald
Illinois community college students would have a path to guaranteed admission into the University of Illinois system under legislation passed by the state House this week.