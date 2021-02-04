Funding roundup

Cape Cod Community College in Massachusetts scored a fundraising touchdown. The college’s educational foundation received a $100,000 donation from the New England Patriots Foundation in support of the ongoing capital campaign for the college’s new science and engineering center.

“We have a long history of supporting educational programs throughout New England and have always stressed the importance of STEM subjects. The programs Cape Cod Community College will offer in their community will provide opportunities that will have an exponential impact on families for generations to come,” said Robert Kraft, chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group and owner of the Patriots football team.

Construction is underway for the Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center.

“When it is completed, our science and engineering center will be among the largest zero-net energy building in the Northeast, serving thousands of students who will come through our doors to learn and train as the next generation of STEM professionals,” said President John Cox.

Elsewhere in the state, Middlesex and Quinsigamond community colleges were awarded state grants to help train unemployed residents. The Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grant for Expanded Training Capacity & Employment Program Performance aims to help state residents who need more targeted supports to succeed in employment.

“To maintain a competitive and sustainable economy, Massachusetts must continue to invest in a skilled and well-trained workforce. These grants will allow workers and companies to gain access to occupations critical to the future economic success of the commonwealth,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

Quinsigamond Community College’s administrative medical professional program will expand training for unemployed residents using its $197,183 grant. The college will provide training and placement services for 40 unemployed residents to become medical administrative assistants. Students who complete the program and are employed for 60 days at 30 hours per week are eligible for a $500 stipend.

Middlesex Community College will use its $121,847 grant to help unemployed residents prepare for computer-user support technician jobs.

Colorado

The pantry shelves at Aims Community College won’t go empty thanks to a $6,000 grant from the United Way of Weld County. Arty’s Pantry is stocked with nonperishable food, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

The pantry has seen an increase in need from students since the spring. It has filled 318 online orders since July, and officials believe it is still underused.

“I feel like a lot of students didn’t use it themselves thinking it was for more of an emergency,” said pantry manager Patty Schulz. “But if we can help you with $40 or $50 in groceries each week, that’s money that can go elsewhere, like gas or a bill you need to pay.”

Maryland

Howard Community College (HCC) plans to scale its work-and-learn programs to new audiences of employers and trainees, focusing on underrepresented and underemployed populations and high school students in the county. The college will do that work with a $300,000 STEM Talent Challenge grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The inaugural STEM Talent Challenge funding opportunity kicked off in August 2020 to further build STEM workforce readiness and spur innovation across the nation. HCC was one of seven grantees.

HCC will build systemic relationships with companies to expand internship and apprenticeship opportunities for its students. A goal is to form sustainable partnerships that will result in approximately 100 participants in work-and-learn programs over the grant’s two-year course.

As part of the project, HCC will provide entrepreneurial consulting free-of-charge to small- and medium-sized IT businesses affected by the pandemic. Participating businesses employ at least one person from one of the work-learn models. Customized training packages leading to various cybersecurity and cloud computing certifications will be provided to apprentices, interns and incumbent workers.

The project will launch in March.

“HCC’s apprenticeship programs are succeeding, and this grant funding will allow us to expand and provide additional opportunities to our students while simultaneously forging stronger relationships with local businesses,” said HCC President Kathleen Hetherington.

Michigan

Automotive technology students at Macomb Community College will have new equipment to work with thanks to a $35,000 grant from the Margaret Dunning Foundation. The college will purchase advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) service and calibration equipment to expand students’ experience with connected and automated vehicles.

The equipment helps to diagnose and repair ADAS systems such as blind-spot detection, cross-traffic alerts and adaptive cruise control. Macomb students studying automotive technology will learn how these systems work, and how to diagnose, repair and calibrate sensors.

Ohio

Clark State College will receive more than $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to help upskill the workforce. The funding comes through the H-1B One Workforce Grant Program.

Grantees will use innovative training strategies and training delivery methods to provide people with the skills necessary to succeed in middle- and high-skilled H-1B occupations.

“Clark State College has made a name for itself as a leader in advanced manufacturing since receiving our $2.5 million TAACCCT grant in 2014,” said Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin. “This grant builds upon that work through providing a new and futuristic pathway: laser manufacturing, as well as expanding access to individuals who wish to reskill by training for a good-paying job.”

Clark State will focus on micro-credentials which can be completed in as few as eight weeks.

“Each of these credentials can be stacked with other micro-credentials to complete a one-year certificate,” said Nora Hatem, associate professor of engineering technologies. Stackable options mean students can customize their training and education, according to Hatem.

Clark State also will buy equipment to support a new photonics or laser material processing certificate. This certificate will be embedded in the college’s current program to allow students to receive quick training around photonics or laser material processing.

According to DOL, two other community colleges also received these grants: Grand Rapids Community College in Michigan will receive more than $9.8 million, and Dallas College in Texas will receive $10 million.