e-Headlines

Newsom’s proposal would create ‘dual admission’ program for community college transfer students

EdSource

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to ease the transfer from community colleges to the state’s public universities, and newly released details draw a clearer picture of how that could happen.

Michigan’s free community college offer isn’t free in parts of the state

Bridge Michigan

Under the guidelines of the new Michigan Reconnect program, approved by the legislature and signed by the governor, residents aged 25 and older can attend community college tuition-free, but only at the campus within their community college district. The problem: about 20 percent of state residents don’t live in a community college district.

Pennsylvania budget: Colleges would get no increase, or cut, in Gov. Wolf’s plan

PennLive

Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget proposes essentially flat funding for the state’s community colleges.

Maine community colleges train over 10,000 in Covid-19 readiness

Portland Press Herald

The state’s community colleges and industry groups are offering simple online training on how people can stay safe and in business during the pandemic.

City of Hattiesburg partners with community college to create more jobs

WHLT

The Mississippi city and Pearl River Community College have agreed to provide tuition to help the people who live in the city and to help high school graduates who want a job as a skilled worker.