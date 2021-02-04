Reporter’s notebook

More ED appointees announced

Adding ‘college’ to its name

The U.S. Education Department (ED) on Wednesday announced more political appointees for various offices.

Among them is Melanie Muenzer, who is a community college board member. She will be chief of staff in ED’s office of the under secretary. Muenzer most recently was associate vice president and vice provost for academic initiatives at the University of Oregon. She is also an elected member of the board of education for Lane Community College in Oregon. Muenzer previously served at ED from 2009 to 2015 as White House liaison, chief of staff in the policy office and deputy assistant secretary for higher education policy.

San Diego Continuing Education, which is the largest adult noncredit educational institution of its kind in the country, has added “college” to its name.

San Diego College of Continuing Education (SDCCE) better reflects the organization’s status as part of San Diego’s community college system and mission to transition adult students to credit college and careers, according to the San Diego Community College District. SDCCE is the adult education division of the district and serves 40,000 students annually at seven campuses. It has served adult students since 1914.