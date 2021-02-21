e-Headlines

Democrats unveil Biden’s immigration bill, including an eight-year path to citizenship

USA Today

The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 includes, among other things, a shorter process to legal status for participants of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

40,000 sign up for tuition-free Michigan Reconnect community college program

ABC12.com

More than 40,000 people have signed up for tuition-free community college education through the Michigan Reconnect program in its first two weeks.

Commentary: It’s about time we let Arizona community colleges offer four-year degrees

AZCentral.com

The one thing the Arizona legislature could do that would most improve the state’s trajectory would be to allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees.