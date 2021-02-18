e-Headlines

Oregon bill would help college students access food, housing assistance

Oregon Public Radio

Higher education advocates are joining with a group fighting hunger to support a bill in the Oregon legislature aimed at helping relieve food and housing insecurity for students.

New manufacturing and textile network launches from two North Carolina colleges

EdNC

The Manufacturing & Textile Innovation Network is a new endeavor between Catawba Valley Community College’s Manufacturing Solutions Center and another community college in the state.

Board votes to change name of a Virginia community college

Winchester Star

A new name is being sought for Lord Fairfax Community College because its namesake was an 18th-century slave owner.