e-Headlines

Middlesex Community College program aims to return people to work quickly

Middleton Press

The Connecticut college recently partnered with Middletown WORKS, a Working Cities Challenge Initiative led by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, on a career enrichment program.

Pandemic forced Florida college to create ‘Culture of Care,’ students responded with stronger success rates

Tallahassee Democrat

Amid a coronavirus pandemic last fall, Tallahassee Community College doubled down on its bets, converting modes of instruction, investing heavily in technology upgrades, hiring new support staff and deploying existing resources to safeguard its students’ academic experience.