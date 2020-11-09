Newsmakers

Kudos

Joy Gates Black, president of Delaware County Community College in Pennsylvania, has received the ATHENA Leadership Award for her professional excellence, community service and for helping residents, especially women, in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. The award comes from the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. Black, who also serves on the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors, was recognized for her leadership during the pandemic and for establishing the college’s Center for Equity and Social Justice.

Kathleen Hetherington, president of Howard Community College, was named one of Maryland’s 2020 Most Admired CEOs by the Daily Record media company. Winners are selected based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEO’s leadership and vision.

Clyde Muse, who retired on June 30 after serving for 42 years as president of Hinds Community College (Mississippi), last month received the distinguished title of president emeritus. He has also received the inaugural Foundation/Alumni Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes someone who has demonstrated genuine interest and support of the college over an extended period of time and is the highest honor presented by the college’s foundation and alumni association.

Appointment

Jamie Harrill is the new fiscal officer at Danville Community College in Virginia. She previously was corporate comptroller at Functional Movement Systems.

James Walters, director of marketing and communication at Skagit Valley College in Washington state, has been selected as the next executive director of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations, effective November 12. Currently, he serves as the organization’s secretary/treasurer. He will succeed Debra Halsey, who served as executive director for eight years and will retire at the end of the year.