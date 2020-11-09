Flexible learning during rapid change

The American Association of Community Colleges’ annual convention typically draws more than 2,000 people for in-person learning and networking. Due to the global pandemic, the 2021 convention will look a little different.

AACC will offer two options for members:

AACC Live will be offered in-person April 11–14 in Nashville, Tennessee, for individuals comfortable with traveling during the pandemic.

AACC Digital is a digital conference scheduled each Thursday during May 2021. AACC Digital has been designed to meet the professional development needs of those individuals not yet comfortable with traveling and convening face-to-face.

Get involved

AACC has opened its call for proposals for both AACC Live and AACC Digital.

AACC Live consists of half-day and full-day workshops. Submissions from institutions that have implemented an evidence-based strategy that advances a workshop topic are welcome. Topics are:

Closing equity and achievement gaps

Pandemic and post-pandemic community colleges

Collaborating for student success

Effective teaching and learning (including online)

Community colleges and the workforce

The AACC Digital program is fully virtual, with a combination of 30-minute sessions, live chats with experts, exhibitor innovations and new product showcases. Here’s how to submit a proposal for AACC Digital.

The best of the best

AACC’s awards program is another way to get involved. The association is accepting nominations for the AACC Awards of Excellence, Outstanding Alumni Awards and the Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition.

Nominations for the AACC Awards of Excellence can be submitted in six categories:

Advancing Diversity

Community College Safety Planning and Leadership

Exemplary CEO/Board

Faculty Innovation

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Student Success

AACC will announce the winners of the AACC Awards of Excellence at the Awards of Excellence Virtual Gala during AACC Digital. Nominations are due December 31, 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The AACC Outstanding Alumni Awards also will be presented during AACC Digital. Nominations are due November 30, 5:00 p.m. (ET).

And the AACC Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition nominations are due December 31, 5:00 p.m. (ET). AACC will accept one faculty nominee from each member college.

This article comes from the AACC 21st-Century Center.