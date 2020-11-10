e-Headlines

Scholarship for essential workers draws 85k applicants

Michigan Radio

There is a long list of business groups that are supporting the Futures for Frontliners scholarship.

AJC On Campus: Biden’s plan for colleges

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President-elect Joe Biden discussed ideas during the campaign that focused on making higher education more affordable for lower-income families and investing more money in community colleges and schools created to serve non-white students.

Will Dr. Jill Biden return to teaching at a community college?

WJLA

Although the incoming first lady said on the campaign trail that she would like to continue teaching, Dr. Jill Biden’s press secretary says she is currently focusing on family, building her team and developing her priorities.

Open educational resources saving Pueblo Community College students $100,000 each semester

Pueblo Chieftain

Through the use of open educational resources, the Colorado college is saving its students $100,000 every semester.

Oakland Community College to give more students laptops

Detroit News

For the second consecutive semester, Oakland Community College will provide Dell laptops to full-time students.