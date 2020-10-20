AACC news & notes

Events & programs

Save the date for the 2021 AACC Annual Convention

In 2021, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) will hold AACC Live – its annual convention – April 11–14. The association also will launch its new AACC Digital in May 2021. AACC Digital will take place each Thursday in May from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. (ET). Please check the AACC website soon for specific details on award nominations, proposal submission guidelines and other pertinent details.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the limelight.

Find your next great hire

Looking for a great employee? Post your job listing on the AACC Job Board. AACC members get a discount on job postings.

Opportunities from other organizations

Do you have a model to support student veteran success?

The U.S. Education Department is accepting applications for new awards for ira Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success. The program aims to encourage colleges to develop model programs to support veteran student success. Proposals are due November 4.

Out-of-this-world opportunity

NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) wants to connect with two-year degree-seeking community college students to inspire them to become the next generation of the STEM workforce. NCAS gives community college students an opportunity to learn from experts about NASA’s missions and current research in an online self-paced course. Students who succeed in the course may have the opportunity to attend a NASA experience where a NASA scientist leads them in a competition with other like-minded students. For more information, visit the program website. Applications are due November 18.

Advance pre-apprenticeship programs

The Rethink Adult Ed Challenge is a $750,000 competition to advance pre-apprenticeships. The U.S. Education Department’s Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education invites adult education providers to design programs that better prepare learners for apprenticeships and beyond. AEFLA-funded adult education providers (such as higher education institutions) are invited to submit preliminary designs for pre-apprenticeship programs. Preliminary designs are due by November 25.

Apply for an international faculty development seminar

Apply to join one of the Council of American Overseas Research Centers’ (CAORC) fully funded overseas faculty development seminars specifically designed for community college faculty. CAORC seminars provide concrete exposure to the geographic and cultural diversity of the countries visited and often allow participants to gain first-hand experience with indigenous communities and local scholars, artists and activists. Learn about future seminars in Mexico, Senegal and India online.