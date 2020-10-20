e-Headlines

California community colleges get $100M gift for financial aid

Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

The family foundation of Hyatt Hotels founder Jay Pritzker has pledged $100 million to California’s community colleges, the largest gift so far in that sector of higher education.

How apprenticeships, reimagined, vaults graduates into middle class

Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

A new study of the joint college-employer programs suggests four-year degrees aren’t the only path to a high salary.

Future of Senate education committee up in the air

The 74

Who takes over depends on whether Democrats win control of the Senate. If they do, current ranking member Patty Murray of Washington is likely to take the helm. If Republicans maintain control, it could be Richard Burr of North Carolina or Rand Paul of Kentucky.

McDonald’s, Muskegon Community College partner to aid students in paying for college

WZZM

The partnership will allow some students to earn up to $3,000 per year for college tuition through the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity education program.

Shoreline Community College first in U.S. to offer program merging mental health professionals, police officers

KIRO

The 15 credit certificate was developed, and is taught, by Anura Shah, a forensic social worker who also teaches crisis intervention training to law enforcement officers.

At community colleges in Minnesota, new hurdles in turning out the vote

Star Tribune

From puppies to free flu shots, organizers are getting creative.

California community college district explores bringing satellite campus to East San Jose

San Jose Spotlight

San Jose Evergreen Community College District is looking to expand its presence in East San Jose as it focuses on low-income high school students of color.

Contra Costa, Diablo Valley, Los Medanos community colleges extend distance learning through June 2021

KPIX

A limited number of students will continue to be allowed on campus to attend hard-to-convert courses and labs, all with strict social distancing guidelines in place and enforced.

‘Futures for Frontliners’ program sees more than 600 apply at Montcalm Community College

Daily News

Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced that more than 60,000 people thus far have signed up for the program, which would see those students enrolled in a Michigan community college in 2021.

Commentary: How Joe Biden would help low-income college students

Forbes

Biden has long been a champion for community colleges, likely related to the fact that his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is a community college professor.

NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer calls for free tuition for all CUNY community colleges

BK Reader

The mayoral candidate’s new workforce development plan, which includes free tuition to CUNY community colleges, is designed to build an inclusive post-pandemic economy in New York.

Goats clean up Normandale Community College trails

Fox 9

One way to manage brush is with a mob of goats doing what they do best; grazing.