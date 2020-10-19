e-Headlines

New York expands access to food stamps to 75,000 more community college students

Syracuse.com

The expanded access covers low-income students enrolled at least half-time in a career or technical education program offered at a SUNY, CUNY, comprehensive, technical or community college, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

$2.3M program offers Vermonters free classes at state and community colleges

VTDigger

Free college classes and trainings are now available to any Vermonter whose job was trimmed or eliminated because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Student chefs use culinary skills to help community

Spectrum News 1

Alere is a student-run restaurant designed to give students at Cuyahoga Community College experience in all aspects of restaurant operations. from cooking to seating and serving patrons. And students like Brandon Pusateri have still been serving up delicious dishes despite closing their reservation book for months due the coronavirus pandemic.

Oakland Community College creates to-go lunch service, run by culinary students

Hometown Life

The program, held every Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., combines students studying bakery merchandising, restaurant cookery and front-house operations into one service.