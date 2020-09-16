e-Headlines

Friends remember Georgia college president who died from COVID-19

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Coworkers placed a wreath this week at one of Mark Ivester’s favorite places, a state marker on the Clarkesville campus of North Georgia Technical College with information about how the college was founded.

A ‘closing argument’ for the national goal of 60% of adults having more than a high school diploma by 2025

Lumina Foundation (blog)

Lumina Foundation says its goal to see 60 percent of U.S. adults attain a postsecondary credential by 2025 is within reach. And the way to reach that goal is to primarily focus on associate degrees and short-term credentials, says Jamie Merisotis, the foundation’s president.

The latest crisis: Low-income students are dropping out of college this fall in alarming numbers

Washington Post

The lower enrollment figures are the latest sign of how the economic devastation unleashed by the coronavirus crisis has weighed more heavily on lower-income Americans and minorities, who have suffered higher levels of unemployment and a higher incidence of COVID-19.

Tennessee State awarded $1M to recruit minority transfers

Associated Press

The National Science Foundation has awarded a $1 million grant to the Tennessee State University College of Engineering to recruit minority transfer students from regional community colleges.