e-Headlines

The many benefits of attending a community college

The University Network (podcast)

Martha Parham of the American Association of Community Colleges discusses the range of community colleges and what they offer to students.

Biden meets with military veterans at Florida community college

FOX 13 News

In his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden held a roundtable discussion with military veterans at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa.

Community College of Philadelphia to continue online learning in the spring

NBC Philadelphia

There remains a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, said Donald Guy Generals, president of the college.

L.A. community colleges will remain online-only through spring

Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Community College District will remain online-only for the rest of the academic year amid the region’s ongoing coronavirus public health crisis.

New Mexico college enrollment falls 28%

Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe Community College President Becky Rowley said most of the reduction was due to the cancellation of fitness classes and a large reduction in art courses.