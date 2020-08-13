Four colleges, one message

Editor’s note: Cuyahoga Community College, Lakeland Community College, Lorain County Community College and Stark State College frequently collaborate in Northeast Ohio, including occasionally partnering to promote community colleges as a whole. The following is an article the presidents of the four colleges submitted to area media to highlight the value of a community college education. In 2018, the colleges teamed on their Smart Path Forward campaign that also focused on showcasing the power of community colleges.

Tri-C, Lakeland, LCCC and Stark State: Here, together, for you

When times get tough, people look to community colleges to chart a course for a better future. That has always been true in the past, and it’s true today as Northeast Ohio works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region’s four community colleges — Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C), Lakeland Community College, Lorain County Community College (LCCC) and Stark State College — are here to serve you at this critical moment.

Our institutions can help you keep moving forward even as uncertainty grips daily life. We have options to meet your needs whether you’re looking to start college, change careers, improve skills, or adjust plans due to health or financial concerns linked to the coronavirus crisis.

Tri-C, Lakeland, LCCC and Stark State are committed to keeping tuition affordable and student loan debt low, with scholarships and financial aid packages that may allow you to attend at little to no cost.

We offer high-quality courses to build a graduate’s resume and eventually secure employment, connecting you to in-demand jobs in our communities. Examples of available educational opportunities include:

Certificates and fast-track training in programs like business, IT and health care services

Associate degrees and course credits that easily transfer to four-year schools to apply toward bachelor’s degrees

Professional development and certifications to update skills

Hope and optimism grow at the same pace as knowledge at our institutions. Don’t just take our word on it, either. Ask your family and friends. Odds are, more than a few of them have studied with us.

Collectively, nearly 100,000 students attend our schools each year. They know what we know: that community colleges are the go-to institutions for building a solid foundation for a career.

Fall semester courses begin later this month. Classes will be offered in-person and online, and significant safety measures have been implemented to help our communities prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a world changed by the coronavirus, seize an opportunity to change yourself at a community college. There are skills to gain, lessons to learn and positive momentum to build as we work toward a better tomorrow.

Enrollment is ongoing at all four colleges, with academic counselors available to help you find your path.

Tri-C, Lakeland, LCCC and Stark State. We are here, together, for you. Training. Working. Succeeding.

Marcia Ballinger, President, Lorain County Community College

Morris W. Beverage, Jr., President, Lakeland Community College

Alex Johnson, President, Cuyahoga Community College

Para M. Jones, President, Stark State College