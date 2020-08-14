e-Headlines

Bristol Community College and Maersk Training announce international offshore wind training partnership

Herald News

Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute announced on Thursday that it has entered a global partnership with one of the world’s largest providers of offshore wind training, Maersk Training.

Westfield State, Holyoke Community College form biotech partnership

MassLive.com

Westfield State University and Holyoke Community College have partnered to create an affordable pathway for students to transfer credits and pursue a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from the university.

Community college educators train to support vulnerable students during virtual learning

WTKR

The Virginia Community College System is working to help students be successful by training teachers to successfully lead instruction in the digital space.

Faculty from several state colleges complain Connecticut’s plan for COVID testing is lacking

Hartford Courant

The plan doesn’t call for any testing of faculty or commuting students, which includes all community college students and many at the regional universities.

Community college offers free courses to area high school students

WITN

The start of the fall semester is just a few days away for students at North Carolina’s Craven Community College. But before the first day of school, the college is reminding area high school students of a program that allows them to take college courses for free.