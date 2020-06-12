e-Headlines

DeVos doubles down on policy shutting vulnerable college students out of emergency grants

Washington Post

The interim final rule pertaining to distributing CARES Act funds asserts that only those who can participate in federal student aid programs can receive money, shutting out undocumented and international students, as well as those with defaulted student loans or minor drug convictions.

Wyoming community colleges create new program for future computer science teachers

Wyoming Public Media

The Northern Wyoming Community College District is offering a new online program that will train high school and middle school teachers how to teach computer science.

Pennsylvania board of education approves community college for Erie

WESA

Thursday’s vote followed two days of hearings during which Erie County’s application for a public community college was presented and where opponents had the chance to weigh in.

Interest growing in community colleges during pandemic

FOX 35 Orlando

Many students are turning to local community colleges as an alternative to the traditional university.

Everett Community College cuts 85 part-time positions

HeraldNet

The eliminations are due to campus closures and potential losses in state funding amid COVID-19.

NIFA invests $4.8M to train agricultural workforce through community colleges

Tri-State Livestock News

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will investment $4.8 million to support 12 projects that will offer workforce training by community colleges.