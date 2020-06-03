e-Headlines

Pima Community College chancellor focused on industry demands during pandemic

Chamber Business News

In Arizona, Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert has set his sights on ensuring the college is a national leader for producing highly skilled technicians for critical industries such as aerospace, defense, manufacturing and healthcare during and after COVID-19.

Voters reject a new Ozarks Technical College campus

Springfield News-Leader

Voters on Tuesday rejected a plan to build a new Ozarks Technical College campus near Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

More prospective college students likely to attend community colleges amid pandemic

WBAL Baltimore

The coronavirus pandemic is changing how some Maryland high school graduates are making their college choices. It could mean more of them choosing community colleges.

Opinion: As the economy struggles, consider community college

Philadelphia Inquirer

Community College of Philadelphia President Donald Guy Generals writes that “community colleges offer an opportunity for students of all ages and backgrounds to keep their education momentum going, even as the world feels like it’s on pause.”