e-Headlines

Pima Community College chancellor focused on industry demands during pandemic
Chamber Business News
In Arizona, Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert has set his sights on ensuring the college is a national leader for producing highly skilled technicians for critical industries such as aerospace, defense, manufacturing and healthcare during and after COVID-19.
Voters reject a new Ozarks Technical College campus
Springfield News-Leader
Voters on Tuesday rejected a plan to build a new Ozarks Technical College campus near Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
More prospective college students likely to attend community colleges amid pandemic
WBAL Baltimore
The coronavirus pandemic is changing how some Maryland high school graduates are making their college choices. It could mean more of them choosing community colleges.
Opinion: As the economy struggles, consider community college
Philadelphia Inquirer
Community College of Philadelphia President Donald Guy Generals writes that “community colleges offer an opportunity for students of all ages and backgrounds to keep their education momentum going, even as the world feels like it’s on pause.”