e-Headlines

First-time community college students offered guaranteed acceptance at many Colorado universities

Colorado Public Radio

Colorado’s new Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program allows students at the state’s 13 community colleges to be conditionally admitted to a participating four-year college after completing their two-year degree.

North Carolina’s community colleges see massive enrollment increase

Spectrum News

A total of 53 of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges experienced enrollment increases this academic year.

Some face-to-face classes for workforce training to resume at Washington community colleges

Seattle Times

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office issued on Monday new guidance that allows workforce training classes that require in-class or lab practicums to resume in counties that have entered the second of the state plan’s four phases.

Texas community college prioritizes hiring equity officer

Community Impact Newspaper

Richard Rhodes, the president and CEO of Austin Community College, said at a June 1 board meeting that the district is prioritizing the hiring of a new chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer.