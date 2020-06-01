e-Headlines

Budget cuts, furloughs coming to St. Louis Community College in coronavirus fallout

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Faced with budget cuts, the chancellor and other senior leaders of St. Louis Community College have agreed to take furloughs one day a month from July through December. Other actions include a hiring freeze and reduced travel, training and operational spending.

Why so few students transfer from community colleges to four-year universities

Hechinger Report

A California report shows that even the brightest students get derailed by red tape.

Northern Virginia Community College athletics cancels 2020-21 season

InsideNoVA.com

The Northern Virginia Community College athletic department has announced the suspension of intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.