e-Headlines

Budget cuts, furloughs coming to St. Louis Community College in coronavirus fallout
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Faced with budget cuts, the chancellor and other senior leaders of St. Louis Community College have agreed to take furloughs one day a month from July through December. Other actions include a hiring freeze and reduced travel, training and operational spending.
Why so few students transfer from community colleges to four-year universities
Hechinger Report
A California report shows that even the brightest students get derailed by red tape.
Northern Virginia Community College athletics cancels 2020-21 season
InsideNoVA.com
The Northern Virginia Community College athletic department has announced the suspension of intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.