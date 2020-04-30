e-Headlines

Essential workers to get free college under new Whitmer plan

CNN

The plan, proposed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and modeled on the GI Bill, would pay for college for those frontline workers who don’t have a college degree.

KCHC opens drive-through testing site at Gateway Technical College

Kenosha News

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Technical college officially opened this week, allowing the Kenosha Community Health Center to test a higher percentage of county residents for COVID-19.

WNEU and 4 community colleges collaborate on path to pharmacy program

MassLive

The Western New England University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences has solidified agreements with four Western Massachusetts community colleges, which will allow for students to smoothly transfer into the university’s PharmD program.

Technical colleges to extend surgical technology program nationwide

GSA Business Report

Surgical technology programs in technical schools across the country will be required to extend to a two-year program according to standards set by the Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.

UW offers free application period for 2-year colleges systemwide

WSAW

The University of Wisconsin System is offering an 11-day free application period for anyone applying to one of its two-year campuses for fall 2020 or spring 2021 semesters.