Newsmakers

New CEOs

Wesley Beddard will be the new president of Martin Community College in North Carolina, starting on July 1. He currently is associate vice president of programs at the North Carolina Community College System Office in Raleigh. Beddard previously was dean at Beaufort Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College and Wilkes Community College. Beddard began his community college career as an instructor at Craven Community College and previously was an instructor and administrator at Mount Olive College.

Ronald Gerhard will become permanent chancellor of the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District (California) as of May 1. He has served in an interim role since January 2019. He previously served in several roles for the district, including vice chancellor of business services for the district and vice president of administrative services at Chabot College. Prior to joining the district, Gerhard was vice chancellor for finance and administration at City College of San Francisco, vice chancellor of finance and administration for the Peralta Community College District, and chief business officer for the Compton Community College District. He also held various positions at the San Bernardino Community College District from 2001 to 2010.

Appointments

Juan Gutierrez, director of marketing and public relations at Orange Coast College (OCC) in Costa Mesa, California, is now president of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR), an affiliate council of the American Association of Community Colleges. Gutierrez has more than 18 years of experience in community college marketing and has served in his current role at OCC since 2014.