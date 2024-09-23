Funding roundup

Blue Ridge Community College will use a $400,000 grant from the North Carolina Community College System to bolster its emergency medical services (EMS) programs.

With the grant, the college will purchase two advanced simulation manikins with augmented reality technology, trauma simulation equipment and two power stretchers.

“Our collective goal with Henderson County EMS is to stay as far ahead of the training curve as possible,” said Scott Queen, Blue Ridge’s vice president for economic and workforce development.

Connecticut

The Naugatuck Valley campus of Connecticut State Community College (CT State) has received a nearly $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to increase the number of diverse, academically talented, financially disadvantaged students who succeed in STEM.

The NSF-funded project will provide scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 annually to approximately 60 students.

The program also provides access to a variety of seminars, career advising sessions, professional experiences, STEM field trips, university tours, tutoring and STEM faculty and student workshops to enhance student success.

The new grant builds on the success of a previous NSF grant award of $649,323. That project, known as Naugatuck Valley’s STEM Inclusive Opportunity Network (NViSION), has provided scholarships to 82 students and offered a range of supplemental academic, social and professional development opportunities with the remaining funds. The new project aims to build on these successes by enhancing advising, academic support and professional experiences for STEM students.

Disability Innovation Fund grants

Wor-Wic Community College in Maryland and Bismarck State College in North Dakota have received grants through the U.S. Department of Education’s Disability Innovation Fund (DIF) program.

The grants are to promote competitive, integrated employment so that youth and adults with disabilities are paid real wages for real jobs, while creating pathways to in-demand career fields.

Wor-Wic received $5.7 million and Bismarck State College will get about $9.9 million.

Johnson Controls renews grants

Johnson Controls announced renewed grants to 30 community colleges as part of the company’s Community College Partnership Program.

Since its inaugural year in 2021, the program is on track to donate up to $15 million by the end of 2026 to expand access to educational programs in the HVAC, fire, security and digital disciplines. In particular, it engages students from historically underrepresented groups and supports them in preparing for and embarking on career paths in sustainable building practices.

The program provides each college a grant of up to $100,000.

The colleges were nominated by employees and are located in cities where Johnson Controls has a significant customer base and employee presence. Employees of Johnson Controls serve as volunteer educators and student mentors, providing advice and real-world experience. Program participants are also eligible for internship and full-time employment opportunities with the company.

Minnesota

North Hennepin Community College (NHCC) recently received a $30,000 grant from Green Partners Youth Green Jobs program through Hennepin County.

This is the second year that Hennepin County Green Partners has offered this grant program. The purpose of the grant program is to increase job opportunities for young BIPOC college students (up to age 24) in the fields of environmental education.

The grant will help to build capacity for student leadership opportunities at NHCC. It also will include a stipend for students who complete all course-related activities and assignments. The college’s Outdoor and Environmental Leadership program offers students a chance to learn and do hands-on work, peer mentoring and would provide opportunities for students to visit high school classes to encourage other students to attend NHCC and enroll in the program.

NHCC’s Outdoor and Environmental Leadership program is on its third cohort of 25 students. (Photo: NHCC)

New York

Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will use a $499,157 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to create opportunities for students to engage in undergraduate research. The grant is part of NSF’s $14.5 million Innovation in Two-Year College in STEM Education (ITYC) program.

With NSF support, the project team will create new research experiences in natural and applied science courses on campus, as well as undergraduate research experiences at partner four-year universities for Hudson Valley students in biology, biotechnology and the physical sciences.

Among HVCC’s partners on the grant project are the University of Albany, the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Pennsylvania

A $23,400 grant to Lehigh Carbon Community College will support a training program for high school students in the college’s mobile manufacturing lab, which provides on-site training in advanced manufacturing. The grant comes from the PPL Foundation.

The Mobile Manufacturing Lab Classroom is a cutting-edge facility with equipment, tools and technology used in modern manufacturing environments. The lab provides participants with hands-on experience and practical training in various aspects of manufacturing and industrial automation.

The program seeks to teach high school students the college’s service area about careers in advanced manufacturing through a two-week training course in the mobile lab.

* * *

The Robert Miner Family Foundation has donated $40,000 to Westmoreland County Community College’s educational foundation for new scholarships to help local students gain the skills to immediately enter the workforce, with a focus on business, technology, health professions and various trades.

Robert (Bob) Miner, Jr., who started the family foundation in 2023, said the goal of the scholarships is to help students secure good local jobs without the heavy burden of student debt.

Tennessee

Cleveland State Community College will expand its mechanical electrical and plumbing systems (MEPS) dual-enrollment program thanks to a $450,000 grant through the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program.

Partnering with school systems in the region, Cleveland State will provide students an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and certification in high-demand trades such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical engineering while still in high school.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing career and technical educational opportunities in our five-county service area,” said Cleveland State President Andy White. “The grant will expand opportunities for area students and benefit employers and the regional economy.”

This is the third round of GIVE grants; Cleveland State has received funding each round.

Texas

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded more than $83 million to 40 grantees across the state – including several community colleges – in support of adult education and literacy. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education, the grants will continue educational opportunities for 70,000 adult learners served by TWC’s adult education and literacy programs.

“Adult education and literacy helps to build career pathways and improve skills for Texans to create life-changing opportunities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III.

Among the grantees is College of the Mainland, which will receive $840,978. The college offers several adult education and literacy programs, including English-as-a-second-language and high school equivalency classes. The programs provide support for students who need help improving their English language skills or who have not completed their GED.

A student receives assistance during an English as a second language class at the College of the Mainland. (Photo: COM)

West Virginia

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College (BRCTC) announced a $25,000 contribution from Valley Health to enhance the college’s simulation lab, a vital component of the allied health division. The investment aims to provide students with equipment and facilities to support their education and training in healthcare.

The college use the funds to buy a medication dispensing system, which will prepare students with the tactile and technological skills to use the systems in hospitals.

* * *

Pierpont Community and Technical College has received two grants totaling $11,250 from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (WVHEPC) to support first-generation students and mental health initiatives on campus.

With the $5,000 grant, Pierpont will introduce an initiative to support and celebrate first-generation students through activities and resources that help to overcome education barriers they often face. Part of that initiative includes campus-wide participation in National First-Generation College Celebration Day on November 8. The event will feature the stories of first-generation students, faculty, staff and alumni and launch an inaugural first-generation student organization to provide ongoing support and foster mentorship opportunities across Pierpont’s campuses.

The second grant, for $6,250, is a campus mental health grant that the college will use to implement a comprehensive wellness program to provide life-skills training workshops to students, faculty and staff. Mindfulness, stress management and healthy eating are among the workshops that will be available in person and online.