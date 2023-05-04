Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 4, 2023    Print

Making it impossible to miss out on community college for people who need it
Governing.com

Declining enrollment and poor completion rates raise concerns that underserved students and communities could be left behind. Gregory Haile, president of Broward College (Florida), sees a way forward.

North Carolina Senate OKs community college oversight changes
Associated Press

Oversight of North Carolina’s community college system and its 58 member schools would shift toward the legislature at the expense of the governor and local school boards in legislation approved this week by the state Senate.

Sinclair to graduate record number of students on Friday
Dayton Daily News

Ohio’s Sinclair Community College will award more than 11,800 degrees and certificates, which is a 7% increase over the then-record number in 2022.

As leaders embrace tuition-free community college, advocates push for more
State House News Service

In Massachusetts, the governor and House have embraced versions of a tuition-free community college proposal, but one senator says he wants lawmakers to “commit to the full vision” of a lobbying coalition that’s pushing for the state to cover tuition and fees for most Bay State students at all public colleges and universities in the state.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.