Declining enrollment and poor completion rates raise concerns that underserved students and communities could be left behind. Gregory Haile, president of Broward College (Florida), sees a way forward.
Oversight of North Carolina’s community college system and its 58 member schools would shift toward the legislature at the expense of the governor and local school boards in legislation approved this week by the state Senate.
Ohio’s Sinclair Community College will award more than 11,800 degrees and certificates, which is a 7% increase over the then-record number in 2022.
In Massachusetts, the governor and House have embraced versions of a tuition-free community college proposal, but one senator says he wants lawmakers to “commit to the full vision” of a lobbying coalition that’s pushing for the state to cover tuition and fees for most Bay State students at all public colleges and universities in the state.