Clock ticks on college Covid relief dollars
Politico’s Weekly Education

The Biden administration as soon as this week could begin accepting requests from colleges for extra time to spend their share of federal Covid relief dollars.

New Mexico lawmakers hope to give students a boost with funds for higher education
Santa Fe New Mexican

The state-funded Opportunity Scholarship was established in 2020 to cover tuition and course-specific fees for New Mexico residents pursuing high-demand career training certificates, two-year degrees and four-year degrees at public colleges and universities. Higher education officials in the state tout the scholarship as the cause of record-breaking college enrollment.

Community college or a four-year school? What to know about the advantages – and differences
USA Today

Community colleges are “really versatile institutions that are open to everyone and create a lot of opportunities and choices for people,” says Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal.

Building educational bridges
CoVaBiz

Virginia Peninsula Community College looks to the future with a new president and a new brand.

One-third of U.S. nurses plan to quit profession: report
Reuters

A survey of over 18,000 nurses, conducted by AMN Healthcare Services Inc in January, showed on Monday that 30% of the participants are looking to quit their career, up 7 percentage points over 2021, when the pandemic-triggered wave of resignations began. The survey also showed that 36% of the nurses plan to continue working in the sector but may change workplaces.

