A few photos from colleges that are members of the American Association of Community Colleges. (Send your photos to the editor.)

Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann (center) guides First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and officials from the U.S. departments of Labor and Energy on a tour of the Indiana college’s Valparaiso campus, with stops along the way to chat with students. (Photo: Ivy Tech)

Black River Technical College President Martin Eggensperger (right) announces the Mary Helen Jackson Children’s Reading Room while honoring Mary Helen Jackson and John Jackson. (Photo: BRTC)

In celebration of Women in Construction Week, Wake Technical Community College recognized the women in its facilities operations division, who play a vital role in the building, operating and maintaining of facilities across the North Carolina college’s campuses. (Photo: Wake Tech)

New Jersey’s Mercer County Community College continued its win streak at the Philadelphia Flower Show — the oldest and largest flower show in the world — by taking home the gold medal in the “Education” category for its “Majestic” display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. (Photo: Marcy Roberts)

Butler County Community College’s Armstrong campus has relocated to Ford City, Pennsylvania. The 1908 keystone sandstone of the former Ford City Junior-Senior High School is displayed in the new $6.5 million facility, which sits on the high school’s former site. (Photo: BC3).