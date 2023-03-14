Headlines

There’s a quicker, cheaper way to go to college, but fewer students are trying it
Starting in community college and then transferring to a four-year school is a proven pathway to getting a degree for significantly less money. Yet fewer students are going this route.

Universities and colleges cope silently with ransomware attacks
“We know there was at least a 10% increase in publicly reported ransomware attacks against colleges and universities in 2022 versus 2021. We’re starting 2023 with what appears to be that trend of increased attacks continuing,” says Allan Liska, a threat intelligence analyst at Recorded Future.

CCRI to privatize campus bookstores
Community College of Rhode Island officials believe a privatization model where it collects a sales commission is a fiscally prudent move given nationwide trends, which have accelerated during the pandemic.

