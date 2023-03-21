North Carolina campaign yields more adult learners

Adult learners, especially those in short-term workforce and continuing education courses, are driving enrollment increases at North Carolina community colleges, according to a new report from the state community college system.

The double-digit jump boost is partly the result of a focused campaign to recruit students older than age 25, says a release from the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS). The initial campaign results showed adult learner enrollment increased by 10% from 2020-2022, jumping from 171,759 to 189,004.

The largest enrollment growth was in workforce and continuing education courses – short-term courses designed to provide individuals the skills and credentials needed to quickly get jobs in high-demand industries – increasing 19%, from 94,608 in fall 2020, to 112,510 in fall 2022. Enrollment in adult basic skills programs also grew by 37%, from 13,510 to 18,455 in the same period.

With $2 million in state funding, the campaign focused on older students who had some previous college credits but no degree, and those students who may have attended part-time for work or family responsibilities, according to the system, which awarded 29 grants to member college for marketing, outreach and other enrollment.

NCCCS will submit its report to the General Assembly and ask for more funding to expand the program. Among its recommendations: