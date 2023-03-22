Headlines

March 22, 2023

Commentary: How do community college students access online learning?
New America

Expanded broadband access does not necessarily equate to greater internet quality. Ongoing technological challenges continue to prevent students from succeeding on campuses.

Pennsylvania Community colleges ask for more money, welcome authority to offer four-year degrees
PennLive.com

The state’s funding model for community colleges is becoming unstable due to the erosion in state and local support, says Elizabeth Bolden, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges. That is pushing more of the burden on students, many of whom can’t afford its average $5,300 yearly tuition rate.

Maine state lawmaker files bill for on-campus housing at community colleges
Seacoastonline.com

State Rep. Daniel J. Hobbs has introduced the legislation that would direct the state’s community college system to study housing construction costs, the cost to students, the availability of space on campuses, other infrastructure and staff necessary to support housing, alternate housing options and any other issues the system feels are appropriate.

San Diego Community College District announces nursing assistant program for San Diego Unified students
KPBS

The governing boards for San Diego Unified School District and the San Diego Community College District are meeting to discuss partnerships and collaborative programs through the 2027 school year.

Can more lab simulations help ease the nursing shortage?
Buffalo News

With the nation facing a critical nursing shortage and hospitals hard-pressed to train more students in their facilities, 31 states have passed laws allowing nursing schools to substitute simulation for some of the clinical training hours required to qualify for their licensing exam.

New SUNY chancellor stops at Herkimer College on 64-campus tour
WKTV

The newly appointed State Univeristy of New York chancellor, John King Jr., visited Herkimer County Community College this week as part of his tour of all 64 campuses.

Cal State to debut new dual-admission transfer program this fall
EdSource

The Cal State system is optimistic its new transfer program will help boost lagging numbers of community college students entering the 23-campus system.

Commentary: The college problem in America is about more than cost
Forbes

We’re finding several factors to blame for the tumbling college numbers, but the one that concerns me the most is the growing skepticism about the value of college, writes Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of Lumina Foundation.

