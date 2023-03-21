Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 21, 2023    Print

New partnership brings more options to students
NOLA.com

In Louisiana, a local library has signed an agreement with Northshore Technical Community College’s WorkReady U-Adult Education program that gives their students the option to use local libraries for satellite classes, a major benefit for students who lack transportation to the college’s campuses.

Johnson County Community College sees spike in student enrollment despite national decline
KCTV

Staff at the Kansas college said the biggest factors for the recent spike were the return of in-person classes, affordability and accessibility.

Young leader takes workforce development to the classroom
Construction Equipment

Josh Allen had neither a college education nor teaching credentials when he applied for a job at a local community college, but he did have more than 10 years of operator experience. Soon, he helped to set up the fast-track heavy equipment operator credential program at Virginia’s Laurel Ridge Community College.

More than $600K of federal funding is going to Macomb Community College apprenticeship program
Fox 2 Detroit

Macomb’s Michigan Apprenticeship Program Plus is a program working to fill the skilled workers gap. Sen. Gary Peters came to the college this week to announce it’s receiving a major financial boost.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.