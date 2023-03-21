In Louisiana, a local library has signed an agreement with Northshore Technical Community College’s WorkReady U-Adult Education program that gives their students the option to use local libraries for satellite classes, a major benefit for students who lack transportation to the college’s campuses.
Staff at the Kansas college said the biggest factors for the recent spike were the return of in-person classes, affordability and accessibility.
Josh Allen had neither a college education nor teaching credentials when he applied for a job at a local community college, but he did have more than 10 years of operator experience. Soon, he helped to set up the fast-track heavy equipment operator credential program at Virginia’s Laurel Ridge Community College.
Macomb’s Michigan Apprenticeship Program Plus is a program working to fill the skilled workers gap. Sen. Gary Peters came to the college this week to announce it’s receiving a major financial boost.