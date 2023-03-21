AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Enhance your leadership skills

The next AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute (Roueche-FLI) and Future Presidents Institute (FPI) will take place June 1-3 in Washington, D.C. Roueche-FLI is designed for department chairs, deans, assistant/associate deans or directors who look to advance into a senior leadership role. FPI is designed for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency. Registration is open for both.

Calling all presidents: Register for PASI

The AACC Presidents Academy Summer Institute (PASI) is an annual professional development program for CEOs and presidents of member community colleges, providing an intensive focus on current challenges, emerging trends, and opportunities unique to that position. Join AACC in Toronto July 15-18 for the 2023 PASI. Registration is now open.

Program initiatives

Apply to serve on an AACC commission

AACC commissions were established to provide advice to the AACC board and staff, encourage collaboration among community college entities and organizations, provide a forum for focused conversation about the important community college issues and priorities of the day, and more. If you are a CEO, chancellor, vice president, associate vice president or provost at an AACC member institution, you are eligible to apply to serve on one of the nine AACC commissions. Submit an application by May 4.

Get a team together for CCIC

AACC, in partnership with the National Science Foundation, invites community college students to participate in the 2023 Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC). In this national competition, teams of community college students, working with a faculty or administrator mentor, use STEM to innovate solutions to real-world problems. Ten selected teams will receive travel support to attend an Innovation Boot Camp in the Washington, D.C., metro area, and compete for cash awards. Applications are due March 30.

Opportunities from other organizations

Grants from Lowe’s Foundation aimed at community colleges

The Lowe’s Foundation is launching a five-year, $50 million effort to help community colleges and other community-based organizations prepare 50,000 people for skilled trades careers. The first round of the Gable Grants will focus on community and technical colleges, through which the foundation aims to address the skilled trades labor shortage, with a focus on young adults, especially from underrepresented and rural communities. April 10 is the deadline to apply.

Committed to serving men of color on campus? Apply for this opportunity

Takeoff: Institutional Innovations for College Men of Color, a project funded by ECMC Foundation and led by the USC Race and Equity Center, invites community colleges to submit proposals for one of 12 funding and support opportunities. Any community college with a demonstrated commitment and plan to advancing student success for men of color on their campus is eligible to submit a proposal. Apply by April 10.

Apply for the 2023 Delphi Award

The annual Delphi Award presents a $15,000 cash award to two colleges or universities annually that support non-tenure-track, contingent and/or adjunct faculty in pursuing strategic priorities such as student learning and community engagement. The 2023 application is open until July 14.