Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 28, 2023    Print

Colorado Community College System featuring Chancellor Joe Garcia
A Seat at the Table (podcast by the Colorado Business Roundtable)

Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia talks about the system’s open-access mission, how community colleges adapted during the Covid pandemic, and ways the colleges are meeting the evolving needs of the business community.

Texas Senate budget proposes billions for teacher raises, lower property taxes, water projects
Texas Tribune

Texas could spend billions in new state money on community colleges, mental health services, property tax cuts and raises for current and retired teachers under measures Texas Senate budget writers approved Monday.

President Biden arrives in Research Triangle Park for tour of tech company
News & Observer

Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal used her time at the podium to applaud the partnership between Wolfspeed and Durham Technical Community College to prepare future workers.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.