A Seat at the Table (podcast by the Colorado Business Roundtable)
Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia talks about the system’s open-access mission, how community colleges adapted during the Covid pandemic, and ways the colleges are meeting the evolving needs of the business community.
Texas Tribune
Texas could spend billions in new state money on community colleges, mental health services, property tax cuts and raises for current and retired teachers under measures Texas Senate budget writers approved Monday.
News & Observer
Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal used her time at the podium to applaud the partnership between Wolfspeed and Durham Technical Community College to prepare future workers.