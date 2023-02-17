Newsmakers

Kudos

Antony J. Iacono, president of County College of Morris, has been named to Influencers: Power List 2023 – Higher Education by ROI-NJ. The business publication noted Iacono for his “out-of-the-box thinking” that has made the New Jersey college “better than almost everyone else.” Iacono was one of only two community college presidents included on this year’s list. ROI-NJ previously named Iacono to its list of Influencers: Higher Education Top 25 Most Influential Presidents (2022), Influencers: Manufacturing (2020), Influencers Power List Higher Education (2022, 2021 and 2020) and Influencers Higher Education Community Colleges (2021).

Madeline Pumariega, president of Florida’s Miami Dade College (MDC), has been inducted into Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame. She graduated Hialeah Senior High in 1985. The school district noted Pumariega is the first female president of MDC and first female and Hispanic chancellor of the Florida College System. She currently serves on the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors.

Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts, has received the inaugural Woman of the Year award from the Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley. “This is the very first time we’ve honored someone for International Women’s Day. When we learned that President Royal would be retiring in July 2023, we knew we needed to celebrate her accomplishments and legacy as a pioneer,” said Mary Knight, secretary of the Zonta Club, which includes improving the lives of women and girls among its goals.

Monica E. Randall, deputy executive director at the Maryland Association of Community Colleges, will participate in Leadership Maryland, an eight-month, hands-on professional development program that brings together a select group of Maryland leaders and provides opportunities for a deeper understanding of the state’s education, economic development, health and human services, criminal justice, environment and diversity landscape.

Appointments

Dante Cantú is now vice president and dean of student affairs at SUNY Westchester Community College in New York. Most recently, he was executive director of academic advising and student success at SUNY New Paltz.

Krisi Fenner has been named as the next vice president for finance and administration for Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College in Minnesota. He previously served in a variety of roles with Bemidji Area Schools, which operates eight elementary, middle and high schools and six early and alternative education sites.

Claire Ricci has been promoted to associate vice president of workforce and continuing education at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina. She previously was the college’s dean of adult education for five years.

Alexander Wolniak is the new registrar at North Shore Community College in Massachusetts. Previously, he was registrar at Urban College of Boston, a not-for-profit private community college.

At Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts, Laura Freeman is now manager of stewardship and donor relations, and Kelly Galanis is manager of advancement services. Previously, Freeman was the alumni relations program coordinator at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and VIP services representative at MGM. Galanis has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, including 14 at Westfield State University.