In Wyoming, distance education and in-person classes will soon be treated equally when it comes to how the state reimburses community colleges for the courses it offers.
At least 19 governors have mentioned career and technical education in their State of the State addresses. Additionally, 14 governors have addressed the importance of aligning postsecondary education with workforce development.
Jacob Jalinski uses the insights he gained through the Community College Innovation Challenge about how effective innovators market themselves and their creations as he makes his way through classes at Stevens Institute of Technology and continues working as a tutor at Bergen Community College.
Jacqueline Benitez, 19, was enrolled at California’s Cerritos College, which happened to have just opened a housing development exclusively for homeless students.
On top of a 7% increases for public colleges and universities, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed budget includes an extra $100 million for the state’s Monetary Assistance Program. When coupled with federal Pell grants, the increases would make community college free to nearly all Illinois residents at or below median income level, according to advocates.
Gov. Tony Evers’s budget proposal includes a nearly $33 million boost for technical colleges, which his office said would be the largest increase in general aid ever given to the state technical college system.
Chemeketa Community College is the first to offer an ‘applied’ baccalaureate this fall. Legislators are already considering an expansion to what the colleges can offer.