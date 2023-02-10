A popular scholarship program enacted by the Kansas legislature in recent years to get more workers into high-demand jobs in high-need communities has been thriving, and the program could soon accept students for more career options.
A pandemic program that increased food subsidies across the country is ending. Advocates warn the impact could be hard for the college students who rely on it.
In 2022, CUNY officially ended its policy of withholding official transcripts from students and graduates who had unpaid tuition balances and fees. And a pilot program for the Ohio College Comeback Compact, launched in fall 2022, forgives up to $5,000 in institutional debt and releases transcripts for qualifying students who re-enroll at any of the eight participating colleges and universities in northeastern Ohio.
Presidents from the Maryland Eastern Shore’s universities and community colleges shared improving enrollment numbers and new campus developments with area lawmakers Friday.
“Unlocking Opportunity: The Post-Graduation Success and Equity Network” will work with colleges in Texas, Wyoming, Oklahoma and more to re-tool their programs conducive to valuable degrees.
A Gallup report explores barriers Black students face obtaining degrees, including family, working responsibilities and racial discrimination.
Hundreds of thousands of students around the country who disappeared from public schools during the pandemic and didn’t resume their studies elsewhere.